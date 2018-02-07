PUNJABI GLOBAL FOUNDATION CELEBRATED INDIAN REPUBLIC DAY AND BOLLYWOOD NIGHT

CELEBRATED INDIAN REPUBLIC DAY AND BOLLYWOOD NIGHT BY PUNJABI GLOBAL FOUNDATION. It was organised by Ms. Anuradha Suri & Gurpreet Kaur Chadha; Sponsored by Mr. Mukti and Mr. Pawan of EMC, Mr. Mayank from Integrated, Chief Guest Sr. Dapinder singh of Geo Steel; Arranged by Sofia Gureshidze; Supported by Mr. Gavie and Mr. Karan of Sher E Punjab Restaurant Georgia; Dance Performances by Lakshmi Group Of Nino Kraveishvili

The event saw the presence of Punjabi global foundation President Georgia Anuradha Suri, Jeetendra Kapoor,Rakesh Roshan, Mr.Karan,Gananay Chadha, Mr.Sukhdeep, Mr.Gavie , Sofia Gureshidze, Lakshmi Group, Pankaj Dutt,Yash Wadali,Paras Chadha & Ananya Chadha, Gananay Chadha Singer Fatehjit, Anuradha Suri, Pankaj Dutt Aman Singh Deep Parbinder Chandhok Lakhbir Singh Chadha and many more

Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, President of Punjabi Global Foundation said; “Punjabi Global Foundation only Motto is to spread happiness and kindness globally, We are trying to follow that and helping the needy humanity whenever & wherever requires”

“Freedom in our minds,faith in our words,pride in our hearts & memories in our souls.Lets salute the sacrifice of all those that helped to build our great nation! Justice,liberty,equality,fraternity. May our dream of a new, strong & united India come true!” adds the actress and wishes the fellow citizens a patriotic 69th Republic Day.