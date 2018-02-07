Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit / EMS Unit Electrotherapy Pain Relief Device is ideal for all chronic pains including menstrual cramps. However it is increasingly being utilized for muscle soreness post work outs. The device is light weight and battery operated. It is an ultra portable device which gives effective pain relief and hastens recovery of the sore muscles apart from pain relief.

TENS ie Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation is a kind of alternative therapy for pain relief. Chronic pain syndromes respond better as compared to acute pains. It also helps in reducing the muscle soreness secondary to work out. Following exercises at gym, the muscles accumulate lactic acid and this causes pain. Electro therapy including TENS and Muscle Stimulation help recover these muscles faster following work outs.

There are plenty of TENS units available in the market to deliver the therapy at home but one should be careful in choosing the right one if you want safe and effective therapy. Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit / EMS Unit Electrotherapy Pain Relief Device is one such device which comes from the reputed brand. The device is compact sized and is ultra portable. Equipped with 8 preset TENS programs and 6 preset EMS programs; the device also has an adjustable timer, and functionality of dual channel operation with independent intensity controls. The fitted led display shows the therapy mode, program mode and intensity levels along with duration of therapy. The device is supplied with two lead wires and few latex free electrode pads of different sizes which make the delivery of the therapy easy. The device functions quite energy efficiently and works on three AAA sized batteries. It is also supplied with a carrying bag.

Santamedical is known for its friendly customer care and after sales services and this goes true for tens unit device as well. The product is ideal for almost all body surfaces and being latex free the electrodes are hypoallergenic and specially suited for people with allergic tendencies or sensitive skin. The device is available on Amazon and can be ordered from the comfort of your home. So don’t sit back, order it right away and say hello to pain free life.