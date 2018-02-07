According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the anti-aging market looks good with opportunities in skin care and hair care. The global anti-aging market is expected to reach an estimated $66.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing aging population and increasing awareness about the advantages of using anti-aging products.

In this market, anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch mark, nourishment, anti-pigmentation and, acne, hair care, sun care and herbal are the major product types of the anti-aging market. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the anti-wrinkle product will show above average growth over the forecast period.

By application type, the global anti-aging market is segmented into skin care and hair care. The skin care application is the largest market mainly due to rapidly increasing consumer consciousness about using these products to promote or maintain a younger appearance.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the aging population base, increasing awareness regarding signs of aging, and increased spending capacity.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include integration of alphabetic formulation in anti-aging products, increasing usage of multifunctioning anti-aging products, and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in anti-aging products. L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Allergen PLC are among the major manufacturers of the global anti-aging market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global anti-aging market by product, application, age, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Anti-Aging Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global anti-aging market by product, application, age, and region as follows:

By Product Types ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Stretch Mark Products

• Nourishment Products

• Anti-Pigmentation and Acne Products

• Hair Care Products

• Sun Care Products

• Herbal Products

• Others

By Application Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

By Age Group ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Baby Boomers

• Generation X

• Generation Y

By Region ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o The Middle East

This 149-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Consumer Goods Report, Consumer Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the anti-aging market by product (anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch mark, nourishment, anti-pigmentation, and acne, hair care, sun care products, herbal products, and others) by application (skin care and hair care), age (baby boomers, generation X, and generation Y), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the market?