Infinium has announced New Market Research Report on Medical Waste Management. The report on Global Medical Waste Management Market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the medical waste management market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global medical waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Medical centers including hospitals, clinics and places where diagnosis and treatment are conducted generate wastes that are highly hazardous and put people under risk of fatal diseases. Although the understanding of medical waste management and control techniques is important, technical elective courses that are offered in undergraduate chemical, civil or environmental engineering place less emphasis on this area of education.

Brief about this Report:

Medical waste is generated from biological and medical sources and activities, such as the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of diseases. Common producers of biomedical waste include hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, emergency medical services, medical research laboratories, dentists and morgues or funeral homes. In healthcare facilities (i.e., hospitals, clinics, veterinary hospitals and clinical laboratories), waste with these characteristics may alternatively be called medical waste.

Global Medical Waste Management Market by Type of Waste 2017 – 2023

Hazardous Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps

Other Medical Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

Global Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type 2017 – 2023

Collection, Transportation, & Storage

Recycling

Treatment & Disposal

Other Services

Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment Type 2017 – 2023

Chemical Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Other Treatments

Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment Site 2017 – 2023