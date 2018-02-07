Marketing Automation Software Market: By Solution (Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Applications), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Organization Size (SMB, Large Enterprises), End-User (BFSI, Retail, Government) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Marketing Automation Software focuses on streamlining, scheduling, segmentation and tracking of marketing campaigns. It eases the repetitive tasks perform by the marketing companies and measure marketing tasks such as emails, social media marketing , and other website actions.

The presence of technology giants such as Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Marketo, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) are boosting the overall marketing growth. Act-On Software Inc. is one of the prominent players in Marketing Automation Software. They have designed a Marketing Automation Software that offers dynamic service to enterprises such as brand building, driving the demand, and expanding customer relationships. They provide solutions that enhance the marketing operation and offers command center that facilitate users with the tools to deliver the right messages, to the right people, at the right time. It helps in creating meaningful relationships with audiences, and measure marketing success with ease. Adobe Systems Inc. a significant player in Marketing Automation Software market. The company has developed a marketing cloud which provides an integrated all-in-one comprehensive marketing solution that allows companies of all sizes to personalize, optimize, and measure digital campaigns and customer experiences for optimal performance.

Major factors driving the Marketing Automation Software Market include the increasing penetration of internet in operational tasks, emergence of social media marketing is the largest application of Marketing Automation Software market. Other factors such as increasing internet users and rising social media users is aiding the market growth. The rapid adoption of digitization, cost efficient marketing strategy and feasible email delivery platform are some of the key drivers which help to increase the demand for of email marketing.

By solution segment, email marketing accounts for major share. The on-cloud accounts for the highest market share as it helps enterprises by reduce cost associated with the IT infrastructure. The cloud deployment enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

The global Marketing Automation Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Marketing Automation Software market: Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Marketo, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.), SAS (U.S.) among others.

Segments

The global Marketing Automation Software market is segmented by solution, deployment, organization size and end-user. Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing and others. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, education among others.

Regional Analysis

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR. Owing to increase in adoption of advanced mobile and electronic devices. Further, the region comprise of cultural, political, and economic diversity that creates difficult situation for enterprises understand customer behavior.

