.Love is in the air and you are soaked in the spirit of valentine season. You fancy a day filled with love, passion and romanticism. Spending good time in company of your beloved, a cozy get together, a movie or a candle light dinner…. you might have perfect plans for the day but how to look most stylish and choosing a perfect attire for the day still remains a puzzle for you. Designer dua Ajay Sinha and Buzy from Buzjay Fashion Studio take you to a fashion route to woo your beloved so that you dont miss wiff of romance.

Your clothes reveal your thoughts and feelings so whatever you are wearing should be worn acording to style statement you want to make. Go by the thumbrul and pick the colour and texture of your ensemble acording to your complexion, height, personality and most importantly time of the day.

Avoid showing over excitement with your clothes and going over the top. Refrain from flaunting or adding snob value to your look and wearing heavy jewellery, sleeck jewelery looks best with for the occasion like valentine. Don’t get stuked in style rut and change your entire personality.

Avoid wearing cleavage exposing clothes, dressing up for valentines day party is hard task. Opt for solid colours and dont wear multicolours in a dress.

You can wear a nice lacy or littile frilly dress if you are going for a day party, avoid being draped in all red and opt for magentta, maroon or rosy pink colour pallatte with contrast, you can opt for fresh colours. Dont go overboard with lacy dress, you can opt for a lacy top with plain skirt or trouser in solid colour. You can wear Platform or wedges to complete the look and accessorise with broad bangle and decent clutch.

For a night party you can wear a gown in plain and solid colour, gown could have littile embellishmen and you can wear flashier ear rings than usual ones, wear a nick piece to balance the plain outfit, if neckpeice is ellaborate than go for light and sleek ear rings. You can add the beauty quotient by adorning the look with fancy head gears for flirty impression.

If you want to go for cute look than go for a knee length dress in pastel pink or nude colour. Put on dewy and subtle look with pink lips and tousled hair, finish off a look with dainty bracelet , stylish bag, carry a shrug with you if it is cold at night.

If you want elegant diva look for dinner date fo for glamourous dress, pick any colour suiting your complexion, if you are whetish you can pick dark shades, if your complexion is on darkr side going for beige and pastel shades would make more sense, classy clutch and strappy sandals will complete the look. You can go for a side swept curl hairstyle or a messy ponytail

If you happen to go for movie watching with your loved one on D dAY go for a flirty maxi in georgette and net, you can layer the dress with beautiful jewellery and finish the look with a nice low bun of half up half down hair updo.

If going for a picnic remains your idea of perfect date you can done your pair of denims, a dress in denim or shorts or a long loose fit skirt with button down shirt or lacy top, you can wear a stylish belt in gold or conch shell to enhance the look of outfit.

If you plan for intimate date that includes a candle light dinner under open sky wear a short sundress or long maxi dress you can keep look minimal with flushed cheeks, pink lips and sleek jewellery. You can carry a trench coat and high low dress in black or moroon colour. YOU CAN even wear a bold dress in red colour. Style your hair in soft curls or low messy bun.Wear stacked bracelets and elaborate earrings.

