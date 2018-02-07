Tech news changes often as companies like Apple continue to revolutionize the industry. Lightning Cans keeps Apple users in the know with its updates concerning Apple-ready headphones.

Lightning Cans is a technology blog dedicated to providing unique insight into Apple-ready headphones. Readers get breaking tech news on headphones compatible with both iPhone 8 and iPhone X models.

The blog includes reviews of headphones with the Lightning connection used by the new Apple models. It suggests the best over-ear and on-ear models as well as earbud type models. Reviews cover not only the best quality headphones but also the best choices for users on a tight budget.

Lightning Cans also reviews new models of headphones shortly after their release. Along with headphones, the website covers accessories including headphone adapters and amplifiers. There are even updates like the best music-streaming app to use with iPhones.

Unlike technology blogs that focus on a few common manufacturers, Lightning Cans includes headphones made from manufacturers like Portland, Oregon-based manufacturer Alo Audio and Singaporean-based Advanced AcousticWerkes.

The blog keeps its writing at a level easily understood by readers even if they are not the most tech-savvy consumers. A section dedicated to Apple’s decision to eliminate the 3.5-mm headphone jack explains the benefits of using a pair of headphones with a Lightning connector. Reviews give clear information about the pros and cons of specific products.

The blog is not affiliated with Apple, so consumers get blog writers’ independent analysis of the best products to buy. The blog’s sole purpose is to inform readers about the rapidly growing sub-category of lightning-connected headphones, monitors and earbuds.

