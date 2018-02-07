The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today celebrated its 68th Annual Function at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was graced by, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways & Coal, Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State of Law and Justice & Corporate Affairs, CA. Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey, President, ICAI, CA. Naveen N. D. Gupta, Vice-President ICAI and CAs from all over India.

On this occasion, attended by around 1200 members, students and stakeholders, ICAI also felicitated its past president CA. N. D. Gupta for being nominated as member of Rajya Sabha.

While inaugurating the event, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry said, “I congratulate ICAI as over time CAs have contributed hugely towards nation building. Government is putting all its effort to provide a level playing field for accountancy professionals across the world hence I would urge all of you to gear-up and prepare for a global role.”

Addressing the gathering Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways & Coal said, “Swachh economy is a big responsibility of the country’s CA community and we all should ensure our best for a compliant economy and business system. This will be the real contribution of ICAI and its members to transform the future of India and its people from all sections of the society”.

On this occasion Guest of Honour Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State of Law and Justice & Corporate Affairs said, “Post GST there is a huge demand for accountancy professionals in our economy today and I urge the ICAI to explore more avenues to smoothen the GST mechanism further.” He further added “I also want to assure that there is nothing to worry about NFRA. Government in its efforts to improvise the auditing mechanism may take some steps but only after discussing with ICAI. If the existing mechanism functions perfectly there won’t be any need of new system.”

On the occasion, CA. Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey, President, ICAI said, “At ICAI we are investing in technology to make systems more robust and efficient. I am sure that if we start properly showcasing our efforts Indian accountancy community will soon be recognized as global thought leaders.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, CA. Naveen N D Gupta, Vice President, ICAI said, “In its existence of more than six decades, ICAI has made commendable headway in maintaining world class accounting and auditing standards. ICAI has always supported government initiatives and has shouldered the responsibility of ensuring the healthy growth of the economic and financial system in the country. The Institute is committed to play a pivotal role in the economic planning and financial growth of ‘New India’ ”

The Institute functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Started in 1949 with 1700 members, ICAI is a prominent accounting body in the country and the second largest accounting body in the world with over 2.80 lakh members. ICAI has 5 Regional Councils and 163 branches all across the country with over 8 lakh students. In addition, it has also set up 30 chapters outside India and an overseas office in Dubai.