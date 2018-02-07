Source article about bitcoin wallet app development

Today cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoins, has come into common use. Though there are still a few questions on the matter… After reading the article, you will find out what a cryptocurrency wallet is and why you need it. Moreover, you will not only know how to make a bitcoin wallet app, you will also understand the ways to protect it, and get a lot of other useful Bitcoin payments information.

Contents:

Bitcoins and business, is there a connection?

What is bitcoin wallet app?

Types of Bitcoin Wallets

Features of the bitcoin cryptocurrency wallet

How to protect your cryptocurrency wallet?

How to create a bitcoin wallet app?

Custom bitcoin wallet application development

How to integrate Bitcoin payments into apps?

Professional bitcoin app development