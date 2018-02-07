The hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market is undergoing a significant transformation which is caused by the convergence of advanced and high end technologies, intensifying competition, the introduction of strict, new regulations, IT, automation, and engineering. Some of the segments such as routine chemistry are on the verge of already resembling the commodity market. In this type of market, cost per test and product positioning are much more critical and important than the underlying technology. Thus, this kind of budding marketplace thus creates lucrative opportunities for a range of new auxiliary products, reagent systems, and new instruments such as calibrators, controls, and specimen preparation devices. Hospital clinical chemistry is the field of clinical pathology which is related to the examination of the body such as urine, blood, etc. Immunodiagnostics is the method of diagnostic based on the antibody-antigen reaction.

The research report is a complete inspection of the growth trajectory in terms of current, historical, and future prospects of the global hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics market. It offers an evaluation of the dynamics that are anticipated to impact the growth of the market and the chief trends have also been stated in the study. The study also presents a diverse lookout on the competitive landscape of the market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The publication provides references of mergers and acquisitions, the research and development projects, details on collaborations and licensing. The report delves into the strategies related to marketing, shares, and product portfolio of the key players operating in the global hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics market.

Global Hospital Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Market: Trends and Prospects

In the recent past, there has been noteworthy advances in the area of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics, which has thus resulted in the development of potential technologies and diagnostic platforms such as separation of the molecules, enzyme measurement, electrophoresis, spectrophotometry, and molecular diagnostics. Clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics also play an important to help the clinicians and physicians in preventing, diagnosing, and treating several diseases. The diseases which are generally diagnosed under clinical chemistry are cystic fibrosis among new born babies, screening for drug use, heart problems, kidney failure, thyroid, diabetes, and bacterial and viral infection.

On the basis of test types, the global clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics market has been segmented into clinical chemistry, routine chemistry, special chemistry, drug monitoring, endocrinology, toxicology, urinalysis, immunodiagnostics, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay or ELISA, and radioimmunoassay.

Global Hospital Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global market for hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics has been classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. At present, North America is leading the market closely trailed by Europe. The growth of the hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics markets in these regions can be attributed to the rising need for advanced technologies for diagnostic tests and growing prevalence of several diseases and ailments among the population. Furthermore, revolutionary developments in the field of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics have also spurred the growth of the market in these regions. Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as one of the promising markets for the vendors of hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics owing to the rising need for feasible immunoassay procedures and advanced diagnostic platforms in the region.

Global Hospital Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Market: Vendor Landscape

The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the coming years owing to the advances being made in automation and diagnostic technologies. The leading companies in the market are Alere, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott.

