The HIXME team goes beyond traditional health plans, taking a revolutionary approach to health benefits for workers. The approach makes way for better coverage at a lower cost.

[AGOURA HILLS, 2/7/2018] — Health plans will always be an important factor in employment, but that's where the tradition ends. HIXME, a company that goes beyond traditional health plans, provides a revolutionary solution that increases the protection of workers—especially those who live from paycheck to paycheck.

Providing More Coverage at a Lower Cost

The HIXME team, which includes individuals who are well-versed in the insurance and benefits industry, takes a revolutionary approach to health benefits. It enables employers to provide more coverage at a lower cost—both for them and for their workers.

The team features intuitive benefit programs that strip down the unnecessary costs of a traditional model and focus on the benefits that workers and their families personally value. As a result, therefore, workers and their families may experience a positive shift in their lifestyle.

Customizing the HIXME Solution

Many workers, especially those who live from paycheck to paycheck, cannot afford large medical bills. The HIXME solution, fortunately, helps them with this challenge.

The solution begins with a core health plan tailored to a worker’s location and specific needs. Next, it adds Safety Net Coverage tailored to the individual needs and preference of the worker’s family members. As a result, it provides a suitable and sufficient health plan at a reduced cost.

About HIXME

HIXME, a company that sees what others couldn’t, goes beyond traditional coverage. Looking toward the future, it takes a revolutionary approach that makes way for more coverage at a lower cost.

The company provides a solution that guarantees real cost savings, trimming away unnecessary costs and reducing them by at least 10 percent. It frees clients from the limitations of the traditional benefits structure, enabling their company to grow successfully. It also increases safety net coverage for workers, thus increasing their protection in the workplace.

