Donation to Improve and Change Lives Within the Local Goan Community Through Music

Calangute, Goa, 15 January, 2018 – To start off the New Year on a positive note, Hard Rock Hotel Goa will be donating a $5,000 grant to The New Academy for Music Arts and Hindi (NAMAH). Supporting this great initiative, Mr. Vikas Sharma, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Goa said, “Music and philanthropy are the heart and soul of Hard Rock and we’re thrilled to be a part of the brand’s dedicated effort to make the world a better place through music. We are happy to extend our warm hospitality to NAMAH and we hope to enliven the lives of many children through music education”. Hard Rock International and its charitable arm, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, selected Hard Rock Hotel Goa out of over 200 Hard Rock properties around the world to receive this grant to support its local community.

“Hard Rock Heals exists to improve lives through the power of music,” said Kellie Brown, Manager of Global Philanthropy for Hard Rock International. “The grants bestowed by the Foundation will be used for community-run music programs, which mean that Hard Rock International and Hard Rock Heals Foundation now support close to 100 music organizations in more than 40 countries around the world.”

The New Academy of Music Arts and Hindi (NAMAH) works along the same philosophy as the Hard Rock Heals Foundation. The organization hopes that each child is touched by the power of music and continues to live the same dream as other privileged children.

Delighted to receive the grant, Joaquim Fernandes, Executive Director NAMAH said, “We are very pleased to receive this grant from Hard Rock International as it will help us, in a big way, to reach out to all sections of society to promote music, drama and the arts. Namah’s philosophy is to reach out to the underprivileged sections of society through music and drama. Our organization hopes to be able to support a formal music and drama education for the children and train them for international exams. Thus they would be fortified with a recognized music degree. At present we are happy to receive support from any funding body, as the funds will benefit many more children in the future.”

Each year, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation receives applications for grants from Hard Rock properties around the globe, which are then reviewed by the organization’s Advisory Council. Properties are selected based on their chosen charity’s use of music to heal community members, foreseeable impact to be made in their local community and the property’s overall commitment to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation through volunteer work and campaign support. This year, 45 Hard Rock locations were awarded grants to help heal the world, one music note at a time.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a global charity that believes music is the most universal medicine in existence. The foundation’s motto, Love.Amplifed., seeks to inspire us all to turn up the volume and deliver the message that lives can be improved through the power of music. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to music-centric, health and wellness programs worldwide. All funds raised through Hard Rock’s various philanthropic efforts at cafes, hotels, casinos and other venues are used to support global and local efforts that tie closely to Hard Rock’s greatest brand differentiator – music.

To see the full list of grant winners and for more information on Hard Rock Heals Foundation, please visit: http://www.hardrock.com/healsfoundation.

https://www.hardrockhotels.com/goa/