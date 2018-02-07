A video conference is a live, visual connection between two or more people in separate locations for the purpose of communication. General or normal video conferencing provides transmission of static images and text between two locations, while more advanced video conferencing enables transmission of full-motion video images and high-quality audio between multiple locations.

The growing trend of virtual meetings in real-time (https://marketresearch.biz/report/videoconferencing-infrastructure-systems-market/) with distantly located parties is the primary factor driving growth of the global video conferencing infrastructure systems market to a significant extent. With rapid globalization, video conferencing is a major communication tool used by enterprises that offers benefits in the form of enhanced productivity and faster decision making. Acquisitions of smaller companies is another notable growth strategy adopted by companies, and is expected to be the major factor driving future market growth.

However, growth of the global video conferencing infrastructure systems market is expected to be hampered by high initial investments and high installation costs of video conferencing equipment and systems.

In a study and analysis by Marketresearch.biz, the video conferencing infrastructure systems market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user type, and by region. Based on deployment type, the market has been further classified into on premise, managed, and cloud-based. By end-user type, the video conferencing market is classified into corporate enterprise, healthcare, government and defense, education, and others. On the basis of region, the global video conferencing market report has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

In 2016, North America dominated the global market, accounting for majority revenue share, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to wide adoption of telepresence to enhance workforce collaboration and also due to the popularity of managed video conferencing solutions among small and medium-sized companies.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., West Unified Communications Services, ZTE Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Arkadin International SAS, Logitech International S.A., Orange Business Services, and JOYCE CR, S.R.O.