The whole network of vessel of blood circulation in body is called vascular system. Vascular stents can be stated as small mesh tube that are used to treat narrow or weak arteries in the body. Vascular stents are used in vascular diseases such as Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Carotid arteries disease (CAD), Peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

Increasing incidences of atherosclerosis diseases (https://marketresearch.biz/report/vascular-stents-market/) globally is a key factor driving growth of the global vascular stents market. In addition, changing lifestyle such as consumption of ready to eat junk food, smoking, and drinking alcohol resulting in high cholesterol levels and other chronic diseases, and rising demand for minimal invasive procedures for treat geriatric population is expected to fuel growth of the global vascular stents market.

However, high cost of treatment is a major factor restraining growth of the global vascular stents market. In addition, alternative treatment method and stringent government regulations for product approvals is other major factor expected to hamper growth of the global vascular stents market over the forecast period.

The global vascular stent market report has been segmented on the basis of types, material used, method, and region.

On the basis of region, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regional markets, North America market is a dominant player in the global vascular stents market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading stents manufacturers, and presence of a large patient pool in the region. The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global vascular stents market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing incidences of cardio vascular disorders and carotid arteries diseases in emerging countries, and growing governments initiatives for improvement of healthcare standards in this region.

Prominent market players in the global vascular stents market include Medtronic, plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, STENTYS SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies, Translumina GmbH, and JOTEC GmbH.