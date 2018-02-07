Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) is a form of business process outsourcing (BPO), where an employer transfers all or part of its recruitment processes to a third-party service provider. An RPO provider can provide its own or may assume the company’s staff, technology, methodologies, and reporting to the organisation. Organizations that provide recruitment process outsourcing services perform various tasks such as posting jobs online, consistently monitoring vacancies, tracking applications, searching for new candidates or resumes, processing resumes, screening, short-listing suitable candidates, resume marketing, maintaining database, and finding capable recruiters.

Employers chose recruitment process outsourcing services (https://marketresearch.biz/report/recruitment-process-outsourcing-market/) on the basis of their capabilities and cost-efficiency. Increasing numbers of fresh graduates and post graduates have created an increased need for such services globally. Increasing acceptance of cloud- and web-based services and software solutions is helping in restructuring of recruitment process outsourcing, and this is expected to further increase over the forecast period.

Selection of a candidate from amongst the various profiles becomes a major challenge for service providers. It is often difficult for them to understand the profile required by a particular employer and to be able to modify the process as per their organizational standards.

The global recruitment process outsourcing market report has been segmented on the basis of services, end-user, and region. The global recruitment process outsourcing market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amongst the various geographical regions, the recruitment process outsourcing market in North America is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The RPO market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to increasing acceptance of RPO services in countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands. This trend is also creating potential opportunities for new players entering into the recruitment process outsourcing market in the region.

Key players in the market includes Seven Step RPO, Argus Recruitment Solutions, Randstad Holding Company, Pinstripe Inc., Pontoon Solutions, Futurestep, Accolo Inc., Alexander Mann Solutions, TalentFusion, and The Rightthing.