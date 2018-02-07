Orthobiologics are substances used by orthopaedic surgeon to heal injuries such as cartilages, bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in body, substances such as platelet rich plasma, stem cells, extra cellular membrane. When used in higher concentration may help speed up healing process.

Increasing incidence of accidents among general population is a key factor driving growth of the global orthobiology market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/orthobiology-market/). In addition, increase in injuries such as shoulder dislocation, acl tear, distal radius fracture among sport people, rising demand for minimal invasive surgeries among elderly people for meniscus tear, and minimizing degenerative diseases are other factor expected to fuel growth of the global orthobiology market.

However, high cost of treatment is a key factor restraining growth of the global orthobiology market.

Additionally, stringent government regulation for product approval is other major factor expected to hamper growth of the global orthobiology market over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities and innovation in cost effective orthobiology products is expected to present new opportunities for major market players in the global orthobiology market.

The global orthobiology market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is a dominant player in the global orthobiology market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading orthobiological manufacturers, and rise in number of injuries related to ankles, knees, etc. Europe accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global orthobiology market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in number of accidents and growing preferences of minimal invasive surgeries related to spine, shoulder, hip, etc., and rise in government initiatives for the improvement of orthopedic surgeries in healthcare sector in the region.

Prominent market players in the global orthobiology market include Allograft Tissue Systems, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc., Bone Biologics Corporation, Bone Solutions, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., and Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc.