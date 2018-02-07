Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market“

Non-surgical fat reduction is a treatment procedure which is applied to remove surplus fat from the body with the assistance of non-surgical modus operandi. The removal of fat which shows resistance to exercise and diet is the main aim of this procedure. The new fat removal technology aims at applying non-invasive solutions to eliminate the stubborn abdominal fat. Non-surgical procedures bring several benefits when done under proper guidance and precision. Non-surgical fat reduction technique can be opted when the person is struggling with fat pockets around his abdomen or when the person, post a huge weight loss, has sagging skin or when he wishes to accomplish a slim appearance.

Future Market Insights has come up with a fact based research topic on global non-surgical fat reduction market. This extensive research study covers numerous aspects that impact the growth of the global market for non-surgical fat reduction devices. New developments, trends, opportunities, drivers and challenges are taken under consideration based on which the research study is skillfully crafted. The qualitative and quantitative analysis can deliver vital market insights to the reader adding value to his/her own research. The entire market scenario with the support of a weighted market segmentation is sketched across key regions across the globe and based on the past and present market conditions and statistics, future projections are slated for a period of five years.

This research report reveals the growth rate and the valuation of non-surgical fat reduction market during the 2017-2022 period. Based on the statistics, the global non-surgical fat reduction market is anticipated to reach a significant valuation by the end of the forecasted year. The global market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR to reach a value of more than US$ 220 Mn by 2022 end.

Laser Based Devices to Reflect a 1.3x Growth During the 2017-2022 Period

The laser based devices segment by product type category is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 100 Mn by 2022 end, reflecting a 1.3x increase in its valuation in 2017. The technique is highly adopted in dermatology clinics and beauty clinics owing to easy and convenience of use and quicker results. This segment is also expected to grow at a higher rate throughout the period of forecast and poised to show the highest value share thus leading the global market. Moreover, by 2022 end, it is anticipated to gain the highest BPS.

Touch Call Between RF Devices and Ultrasound Devices

In the product type category, the RF devices segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively higher rate than the ultrasound devices. Ultrasound devices were being used since a long time and have shown a slightly higher market share in 2017 than RF devices. But owing to the higher growth of RF devices segment, it is catch up with the market valuation of ultrasound systems and reflect a high potential in the coming years. The ultrasound devices are expected to lose BPS by 2022 end and to reach an estimation of about US$ 46 Mn during this time.

Competitive Assessment

The research report on global non-surgical fat reduction market encompasses in depth analysis on competition. This includes profiling of important players in the market such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Fotona d.d., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation and Cutera Inc.

