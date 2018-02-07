The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market report available with DecisionDatabases.com provides an in-depth knowledge and insight of the market. The data from the past and current year is collected, sorted and analyzed to build a future prospect of the market covering the next seven years. The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer industry experts were interviewed worldwide to collect the data which is then validated through secondary data.

The global sales of non-alcoholic beer increased from 1.89 billion L in 2012 to 2.5 billion L in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.08%. In 2017, the global non-alcoholic beer market is led by Middle East. Germany is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of non-alcoholic beer are concentrated in EU, Japan and Middle East. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world leader, holding 22% sales market share in 2017.The global non-alcoholic beer market that was valued at $4.52 billion in 2017 is estimated to be worth $ 7.05 billion by the end of 2023, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 7.40%.

The major players in global Non-Alcoholic Beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Asahi Breweries, Suntory Beer, Arpanoosh, Erdinger Weibbrau, Krombacher Brauerei, Weihenstephan, Aujan Industries, Kirin.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Non-Alcoholic Beer in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering Middle East, Germany, Japan, Europe (Ex. Germany), North America, China.

On the basis of product, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market is primarily split into Limit Fermentation,Dealcoholization Method.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers Man,Woman.

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Industry Overview

2 Global Industry Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Industry Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Industry Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Industry Analysis by Application

7 Global Industry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Industry Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

