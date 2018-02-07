Molded ear plugs are easy to use, and a preferred choice for those who cannot wear other types of ear plugs. Moldable ear plugs quickly fit to exact shape of the ear and are considered safe by most of general population. Molded ear plugs can be reused until the plugs get dirty or lose their oil content. Moldable ear plugs are generally made of either silicone putty, pliable soft foam or wax with cotton fibers embedded, and are used in many situations. Moldable ear plugs are not as effective in blocking sound.

Rising demand for moldable ear plugs (https://marketresearch.biz/report/moldable-ear-plugs-market/), cost-effective nature, and high durability offered by these devices are key factors driving growth of the global moldable ear plugs market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding ear protection among general population, and rising demand from the military for specialized moldable ear plugs are major factors expected to boost growth of the global moldable ear plugs market over the forecast period.

However, continuous use of these device may lead to ear infections which is a key factor restraining growth of the global moldable ear plugs market. Additionally, availability of appropriate raw materials for manufacture of specialized ear plugs is expected to be a major factor hampering growth of the global moldable ear plugs market over the forecast period.

The global moldable ear plugs market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and regions. On the basis of region, the global moldable ear plugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in the global moldable ear plugs market, followed by Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to high disposable income, increasing awareness about noise pollution, and rapid technological advancements in countries in the region. The market in Europe, is projected to have fastest growth in terms revenue in the global moldable ear plug market followed by the market in Middle East & Africa.

Prominent players profiled in the global moldable ear plugs market report include, Mack”s, DAP World, Inc., Ohropax, Quies, Cirrus Healthcare Products, Insta-Mold Products, Inc., Radians Custom, Ear Band-It, Comfoor B.V., and Uvex safety group.