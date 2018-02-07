Reprocessing is the process used to clean, disinfect or sterilize used or contaminated medical devices. This process is designed to remove contaminants by cleaning and inactivate microorganisms by sterilization and disinfection. Medical devices get contaminated with the repetitive use on the patient; therefore, these medical devices need to reprocess prior to use in order to avoid the risk of infection. Reprocessing of medical devices involved three steps such as point-of-use processing, cleaning, and disinfection or sterilization.

Low price of reprocessed medical devices helps to lower the overall treatment cost (https://marketresearch.biz/report/medical-device-reprocessing-market/) is a key factor driving growth of the global medical devices reprocessing market. In addition, lack of facilities for waste disposal in the healthcare industry and government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding medical devices reprocessing are other major factors expected to propel growth of the global medical devices reprocessing market over the forecast period.

However, strict government regulation on reprocessing of medical devices is a key factor restraining growth of the global medical device reprocessing market. In addition, risk of spreading infection is another factor hampering growth of the global medical devices reprocessing market over the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare cost and rising reprocessed medical devices penetration in the emerging economies are supporting growth of the global medical devices reprocessing market.

The global medical devices reprocessing market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global medical devices reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global medical devices reprocessing market followed by Europe and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in distillation and reprocessing of the medical devices, and high adoption rate for reprocessed medical devices in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on market penetration by leading manufacturers in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global medical devices reprocessing market include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Vanguard AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc., SteriPro, Pioneer Medical Devices AG, Vascular Solutions, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hygia Health Services, Inc., ReNu Medical, Inc., and SureTek Medical.