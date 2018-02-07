Liquid crystal lenses are considered as an alternative to the old bulky conventional optics. Liquid crystal lenses can be used as a producer of necessary addition of variable refractive index required for presbyopia. Being optically anisotropic material (https://marketresearch.biz/report/liquid-crystal-lenses-market/) they are able to produce variable refractive index. This effect is gained through the applicability of electric or magnetic field through the liquid crystal lenses.

The global liquid crystal market was valued at US$ X.X million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ X.X million at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period.

Key factor driving growth of the global liquid crystal lenses is the product offerings such as less damage interference pattern compared to conventional lenses. In addition, small size, high-speed switching, and operating on low voltage are other factors anticipated to drive growth of the global liquid crystal market for the forecast period. Owing to product properties of stability in high temperature is increasing the demand in medical industry and electronic industry.

High cost of production is a key factor restraining growth of the global liquid crystal lenses market. However, development of cost effective products is expected to create wider opportunities for major market players over the forecast period.

The global liquid crystal lenses market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of region, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regional markets, North America market is a dominant player in the global liquid crystal lenses market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to increase in presence of leading liquid crystal lenses companies, and demand for safe eye lenses product. Europe market accounts for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the global liquid crystal lenses market followed by markets in Latin America, and Asia Pacific respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to its increase in adoption of crystal lenses in various applications such as cameras, medical imaging equipments, and code readers in emerging countries such as India and China.

Prominent players in the global liquid crystal lenses market include Invenios France SAS, Edmund Optics Inc., Optilux, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, and Optotune