Gum Arabic is also known as acacia gum. It is a natural gum consisting hardened sap of various species of the acacia tree. Gum Arabic is a neutral or slightly acidic salt of a complex polysaccharide containing calcium, magnesium, and potassium cations. It is nontoxic, odorless type of gum, and does not affect odor, color or taste in whichever end product it is used. Gum Arabic is insoluble in oils and in most organic solvents, but dissolves completely in hot or cold water forming a clear, mucilaginous solution.

Rising demand of gum Arabic in food and beverage industry (https://marketresearch.biz/report/gum-arabic-market/) especially in dairy and bakery products is a key factor driving growth of the global gum Arabic market. In addition, increasing use of gum Arabic in beverages as a foam stabilizer, and as a clouding agent, and its uses as an emulsifier in food products are other major factors expected to fuel growth of the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of gum Arabic in pharmaceutical industry for holding ingredients together in drugs, and in textile industry as sizing and finishing agents are other factors anticipated to boost growth of the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period.

However, high price of gum Arabic is a key factor restraining growth of the global gum Arabic market. Additionally, high demand of gum Arabic and low production rate is another factor hampering growth of the global gum Arabic market over the forecast period.

The global gum Arabic market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global gum Arabic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of gum Arabic in end use industries such as food and beverages and cosmetics in the region. The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global gum Arabic market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to factors such as increasing use of gum Arabic in cosmetics and textile industries in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global gum Arabic market include, TIC Gums, Inc., Gum Arabic Company, Dar Savannah Gum Arabic Processing Company, Nexira SAS, Kerry Group, Alland & Robert, SCOBELLA INTERPRICES, Ditto Investments, LLC, Lords Pharmaceuticals, and Sunrise Internationale Exchange.