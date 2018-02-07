Gamma knife is a radiation treatment for adults and children for treatment of brain tumours, epilepsy, arteriovenous malformations, trigeminal neuralgia, nerve disorders that causes chronic pain, and other neurological conditions. Gamma knife radiosurgery is used in situations where the brain lesion cannot be reached by conventional surgical techniques. Gamma knife is a machine that delivers a single, finely focused, high dose of radiation to its target, while causing little or no harm to nearby tissues.

Increasing incidence of brain tumours and neurological diseases (https://marketresearch.biz/report/gamma-knife-market/) are key factors driving growth of the global gamma knife market. In addition, government insurance plans for radiation therapy, technological advancement and upgradation in radiation equipment, minimal invasions and low postsurgical complications in treatment are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global gamma knife market over the forecast period.

However, high equipment cost is a key factor restraining growth of the global gamma knife market. Additionally, long approval time associated with new gamma knife system launch and lack of professional workforce are other major factors expected to hamper growth of the global gamma knife market over the forecast period.

A growing trend is use of accurate and efficient integrated imaging software which in-turn is boosting demand for the global gamma knife market over the forecast period.

The global gamma knife market is segmented on the basis of technology, anatomy, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global gamma knife market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is a dominant player in the global gamma knife market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue, followed by market in North America. This can be attributed to high prevalence rate of brain tumours and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies in the region. The market in Europe is projected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption gamma knife treatment at surgery centres in countries in the region. Also, the market in Latin America is projected to register moderate growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global gamma knife market include Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., American Radiosurgery Inc., ISOTREND spol. s ro, Huiheng Medical, Inc., ÖZYÜREK A.., and Accuray Incorporated.