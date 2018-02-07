Compression garments is a tight-fit elastic garment made of nylon and elastin. Whereas, compression stockings are recommended by doctors for treatment of lymphedema, venous hypertension, as it helps to stimulate blood circulation and to prevent formation of blood clots after surgeries or treatments.

Growing incidences of varicose vein, lymphedema, and other muscular problem are key factors driving growth of the compression garments and stockings market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/compression-garments-stockings-market/). In addition, increasing adoption of compression garments and stockings by athletes and gymnasts, as it gives a perfect fit, absorb sweat, and to avoid possible injuries during an event or sport. This factor is boosting demand for compression garments and stockings in the global market. Moreover, advancements in the fabric technology and garment designs coupled with increasing consciousness about physical fitness are other factors fuelling growth of the global compression garments and stockings market.

However, compression garments and stockings are tight-fitting owing to which some users may feel uncomfortable, and it may also cause itchiness and dry skin. This is a key factor hampering growth of the global compression garments and stockings market. In addition, compression garments and stockings may lose its elasticity over a period of time and have to be hand washed, this are some other factors hampering growth of the market to a significant extent.

Rising sports injuries, increasing advertising of products, and increasing online shopping platforms are some trends fuelling growth of the global compression garments and stockings market. This trend is expected to further drive growth of the global compression garments and stockings market during the forecast period.

The global compression garments and stockings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global compression garments and stockings market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of major manufacturers and increasing clinical demand of these products in this region. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global compression garments and stockings market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth and is expected to register a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global compression garments and stockings market include 3M, BSN medical GmbH, Nouvelle Inc., Medical Z, medi GmbH & Co KG, Covidien Ltd., SIGVARIS AG, Santemol Group Medical, 2XU Pty. Ltd, and Leonisa, Inc.