Summary

This report studies the Biotechnology Reagents Market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Biotechnology Reagents market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Biotechnology Reagents market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biotechnology Reagents.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

The major players in global and United States market, including

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotime Inc

C.B.S. Scientific Company Inc

Cyano Biotech Gmbh

Ge Healthcare

Invivoscribe Technologies Inc

Lonza Group Ltd.

Meridian Biosciences Inc.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Life Science Reagents

Analytical Reagents

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Protein Synthesis and Purification

Gene Expression

DNA and RNA Analysis

Drug Testing

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –

2018-2025 Biotechnology Reagents Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Biotechnology Reagents Market Overview

2.1 Biotechnology Reagents Product Overview

2.2 Biotechnology Reagents Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Life Science Reagents

2.2.2 Analytical Reagents

2.3 Global Biotechnology Reagents Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Biotechnology Reagents Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Biotechnology Reagents Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Biotechnology Reagents Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Biotechnology Reagents Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Biotechnology Reagents Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Biotechnology Reagents Application/End Users

3.1 Biotechnology Reagents Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Protein Synthesis and Purification

3.1.2 Gene Expression

3.1.3 DNA and RNA Analysis

3.1.4 Drug Testing

3.2 Global Biotechnology Reagents Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Biotechnology Reagents Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Biotechnology Reagents Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

…

