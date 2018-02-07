All-in-one cloth diapers, also known as AIOs, are the easiest type of diapers to use and the absorbent material is sewn into the diaper cover. All-in-one cloth diaper does not require any extra accessories or separate soaker material to absorb, nor does it need a separate diaper cover to contain leaks. All-in-one cloth diapers offer convenience of a disposable diaper with the absorbency and reusable capability of cloth diapers. All-in-one cloth diapers come with tabs of Aplix, or Velcro hook & loop closures for a secure, yet adjustable custom cloth diaper fit.

Easy availability, innovation of advanced cloth diapers (https://marketresearch.biz/report/one-cloth-diapers-market/), cost-effective offerings, and easy-to-use are features are some of the key factors driving growth of the global all-in-one cloth diapers market. In addition, growing awareness with regard to baby health and wellness, increasing disposable income among consumers, and convenient choice for working parents are other major factors expected to contribute to overall growth of the global all-in-one diaper cloth market over the forecast period.

However, longer drying time, more effort to clean effectively, bulkier than disposable diapers are major factors restraining growth of the global all-in-one cloth diapers market. Constantly increasing competition owing to small-scale new entrants introducing cheaper and locally-produced products is the major threat for established players in the global all-in-one cloth diapers market.

A trend is that major players in the market are continuously innovating their existing products to meet changing consumer demands. Moreover, increasing advertising campaigns are also conducted to drive product visibility and to increase consumer base.

The global all-in-one cloth diapers market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and regions. On the basis of region, the global all-in-one cloth diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global all-in-one cloth diaper market owing to high product advancements and improving standards of living, especially in developing economies. Products are handcrafted in the US at local factories, which helps in supporting the local economy and reducing environmental impact. Revenue from markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America is projected to increase significantly owing to high birth rate in countries in the region.

Prominent players profiled in the global all-in-one cloth diapers market report include The Natural Baby Company, LLC, Sweet Pea Cloth Diapers, Qingdao Tian He Xiang textile Co. Ltd., OsoCozy, Bumpadum, Cotton Babies.Inc., FuzziBunz Diapers, Thirsties, Inc., Kanga Care, LLC, and Diaper Junction.