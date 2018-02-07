For families that have experienced or want to avoid the discomfort of an extended power outage. KOEL Green offers a line of whole-house standby Diesel generators and backup power generator.

Backup Power Generator is the solution of choice for residential environments feature exceptional reliability, efficiency, safety and quiet operation, allowing families to remain comfortable in their homes and confident about their generator installations.

To get more details about visit?— http://www.koelgreen.com/backup-power-generator-solutions