Elision Technolab LLP, more commonly known as Elisiontec, has announced to offer a turnkey contact center solution to prospective customers in India. The proposed contact center is developed with the best practices by keeping the law and TRAI regulations of India in mind. It will adhere all government rules and help call centers, customer care and support centers to run their business with the reliable and scalable call center software and quality hardware supplied by the leading VoIP hardware brands in the world.

“Each country has different rules and regulation for telecommunication and India has very strict telecommunication laws. We have developed a contact center solution that adheres to all rules of TRAI. Also, we have hands on skills in installing PRI based call center network with our software and robust VoIP hardware. We are the first company in India that had started offering a turnkey contact center solution to Indian call centers, contact centers and support centers. We have many prestigious Indian brands in our portfolio that are using our contact center solution, Dialshree.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

According to the announcement made, the launched contact center solution is advanced call center software with some never seen before features. Some of the value added modules available in the launched contact center solution, namely, Dialshree, are listed below:

• Advanced Call Distribution

• Integrated CRM

• Integrated WebRTC based Web phone

• Sticky Agent

• SMS module

• Email Module

• Soundboard Avatar

• Remote Agent support

• Access of call center solution by agent via mobile phone

• Disposition bucket

• Advanced security

• And more

The VoIP engineers of the company will visit the client premises and install the offered contact center solution on their premises. The installation service includes call center software installation as well as hardware setup.

“We have an advanced contact center solution to cater clients in India. Also, we have different offerings of our call center software to meet needs of different clients. Our contact center solution has all required simple to advanced call center solution features that can benefit our customers. Along with these, we have developed ever seen before value added modules to meet requirement of Indian companies that can be used based on the requirement. For example, the Soundboard Avatar module is used for first creating rapport with the lead by speaking in his language tone. This is one of the most vital modules that can be used by the call centers in India dealing with the international leads. There are many as such modules to benefit different industry verticals and meet different requirements of call centers and customer care centers. We also offer a free demo walk-through to our contact center solution to prospects.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

More details about the offered contact center solution are available here: http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution