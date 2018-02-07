Dental CAD CAM Market is the automation technology thathelps in dental restoration. CAD/CAM supplements earlier technologies that wereused for these dental resolutions by increasing the speed of design andmanufacturing, increasing the suitability and easiness of the design,construction, and insertion procedures. This technology have made restorationspossible that otherwise would have not been feasible. Other goals includesinking unit cost and making restorations affordable.

The current surge in the demand for dental cosmeticsurgeries is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecastperiod. The expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has amplified since the past fewyears. Within this division, non-metallic inlays or onlays held a large share.Teeth whitening is the most pursued procedure, while tooth-colored crowns,tooth-colored inlays, veneers, tooth-colored onlays, and bonding are the primecontributors to the surgery segment. Development in the healthcare sector hasled to the increase in life expectancy of the global population; hence, thereis a growth in the aging population around the globe. This factor is likely topush the demand for computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing intoa positive growth trajectory.

One of the major restraint of the market is the cost.Emergence of new technologies coupled with lack of skilled workforce are themajor factors responsible for the high cost of computer-aided design andcomputer-aided manufacturing. However, growth in intra-oral scanners and openarchitecture solutions will foster the overall market for computer-aided designand computer-aided manufacturing. Moreover, growing awareness about healthproblems coupled with significant adoption of automation technology, will leadto high growth of the computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturingmarket in the coming years.

The global Dental CAD CAM Market and computer-aidedmanufacturing can be segmented according to product type, end-users, andgeography. Based on type, the market can be trifurcated into chair side CAD/CAMsystems, digital imprisoning systems, and others. Chair side systems held asignificant market share among the types, primarily due to ease of use of thesystem.

On the basis of end-user, the global CAD/CAM market can bedivided into dental clinics, dental hospitals, dental companies, and others.Among these, dental hospitals held the maximum market share. For undergoingsurgery, dental patients perceive hospitals to be safer and well protectedcoupled with increased availability of doctors; hence, the high market share ofthe segment.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19763

On the basis of region, the global computer-aided design andDental CAD CAM Market can be segregated into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held asignificant market share. This is mainly due to the US, which is the leadingplayer in the global dental healthcare market. Moreover, higher incidences ofdental caries, high patient awareness, and developed healthcare infrastructurein the US and Canada, will foster the overall growth of the market. Europe heldthe second largest share of the computer-aided design and computer-aidedmanufacturing market. Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a considerable rateover the forecast period due to growth in the aging population, as well as risein disposable income in this region.

The competitive landscape in this market is likely toincrease in the future due to the advancements in technology, rise in productextensions, and upsurge in the edentulous population. Moreover, increase in theelderly population across the globe will encourage new players to enter thismarket, thereby intensifying competition. Some of the key players in themarket are Danaher, Align Technology, Zimmer-Biomet, Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona,and Hexagon. Other notable companies are CIMsystem, exocad, 3Shape, DentalWings, Straumann, Amann Girrbach, Enhanced Geometry Solutions (EGS), JensenDental, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Schütz Dental.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.