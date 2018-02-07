The long-awaiting weight loss and detox retreat, Bali Weight Loss (https://www.baliweightloss.com) is officially launching on June 1st 2018. We had to push back the date by two months which we understand let a lot of people down yet we were determined to launch when we had the program right, and we are now very confident in our offering, Sophie Jones, retreat leader tells us.

Located in the heart of Ubud on the island of Bali in Indonesia, Bali Weight Loss is one of the most talked about and awaited retreats on the island. This seems much to do with the program and retreat leader Sophie Jones who has put her heart and soul into getting the program just perfect Julie Cook, an early-bird program guest reports to us.

The detoxification and weight loss retreat program (https://www.baliweightloss.com/weight-loss-retreat) includes the much talked about Back to Nature Cleanses for detoxing your organs as stated on the website. In addition to a more traditional detox program complete with fitness and movement classes and daily massages and other spa treatments.

The great thing about the Bali Weight Loss programs is that the detoxification are for every individual organ in your body so you are getting a full detox of the entire body. I felt fantastic by the second day of my program and by the end I am now feeling as good as new, John from the UK tells us.

Over the last 30 days 12 lucky candidates got to test the program and report back how they found it to be. From the feedback we have received people are thrilled with our new Back to Nature Cleanses which are the main section of the program. We have had them developed in Switzerland because we felt we finally wanted to create individual Cleanses for every organ of the body.

Yes the Cleanses are really the key to our new detoxification and weight loss retreat programs. They are based on Traditional Chinese Medicine and we have worked with a Western herbalist in Switzerland to get them just right. The results that have been achieved with them have been simply incredible, Sophie Jones reports at the end of the early-bird retreats.

Richard Fredrick

Bali Weight Loss

Jalan Raya Pengosekan, Ubud, Bali 80571



info@baliweightloss.com