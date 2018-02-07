Join Wagento on February 22, 2018, 4-7pm to learn about the new tools and features introduced in Magento Commerce for B2B. Magento Commerce for B2B gives the flexibility that other platforms can’t and contains extensive features without the high price. The Wagento team will explain the features of Magento Commerce for B2B and answer all questions.

Magento is packed with B2B features that drive growth:

> Efficiently manage quote requests and negotiate pricing with a streamlined workflow

> Create custom catalogs and personalized price lists for individual companies or groups of customers

> Support sales to corporate accounts with multiple levels of buyers and varying roles and permissions

> Integrate with any ERP, CRM, or backend using extensive APIs and off-the-shelf extensions

> Drive recurring revenue with fast, frictionless ordering & reordering for common purchases

The new tools that Magento has introduced in its B2B module will now allow salespeople to spend less time shuffling papers and more time selling and interacting with clients. Optimizing sales team to embrace web-enabled B2B is the trend and with Magento, store owners are now able to leverage cost-effective tools to help grow their business as well as giving their clients more channels to purchase from.

The Wagento team will cover.

> Site Traffic

> Inbound marketing

> Accessibility

> LTV over multiple channels

> Leads (And are they any good?)

> Conversions

> ROI

They will also give a demo of how Magento B2B in the real world!

This conference is sponsored by Denamico and Wagento. Registration is free https://www.eventbrite.com/e/b2b-sales-enablement-in-web-commerce-tickets-41509999526