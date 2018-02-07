Gurin Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier – 1100 Cubic Feet is a light weight and compact device which is ideally suited for small to medium-sized spaces. Available on Amazon, the device is fitted with a large reservoir for collecting condensate. Supplied with 9 volt DC power adapter, the device is low on power consumption and high on performance.

Dehumidifiers as the name suggests, are the instruments which absorb the ambient moisture and make the environment less humid and hence comfortable. The device comes in various shapes and sizes. While choosing dehumidifier, one has to be mindful of his requirements and operating cost of the product. Gurin is a reputed brand marketing dehumidifiers in almost all varieties.

Gurin Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier – 1100 Cubic Feet is a safe and effective device which has got very low power consumption. Working on Peltier technology ie thermo electric cooling, the device works without making any sound. This light weight ultra-compact device is best suited for small to medium-sized spaces ie up to 1100 cubic feet. The device is ideal for home, office, or boat etc. It can absorb up to 8 ounces of moisture in a day. Fitted with a large sized container for condensate the device can store up to 16 ounces of water. The device also features smart functions like auto off and LED Indicator for a full container.

The Dehumidifier is quite reasonably priced and readily available on www.amazon.com. It has got a low operating cost. It is supplied with a 9 volt DC power adapter which is low on power consumption. By reducing the moisture in the air, this device helps you to keep the growth of fungus, molds, and mildew under check. The device is simple to use and easy to maintain. It can easily be placed and stored in small spaces and has got good utility especially looking at the price of the product. Gurin has been a trusted name and with the same trust, you can go ahead to buy the device.