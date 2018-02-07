The 36th International Conference on Dentistry & Dental marketing will look to improve and build on the stepping stones of its predecessor and create a platform for discussion on dental practice management and marketing besides conventional dentistry. The relative novel nature of the conference and its relevance to the current dental market makes this summit an event to look forward to for all individuals of the dental community Dentistry & Dental Marketing has been designed with a twofold objective in mind. The main theme of the conference is “Dentistry meets marketing” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions. For more details See: https://dentalmarketing.conferenceseries.com/
Related Posts
Spectrometry Market Stood at US$ 19,608.7 Million by 2020
December 7, 2017
Global Rhodiola Root Market 2017 Types, Applications, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast
December 4, 2017
Uprising European Influenza Vaccine Market- Ken Research
June 15, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Aniket Singh pens down his mantras for a successful internship abroad
- Global 1080P Projector Market Developments and Forecast 2018-2025
- Opportunities for heat exchanger market to reach $21.3 billion by 2022
- Global Chicory Oil Market Manufacturers Analysis and Industry Insights 2018-2025
- Global Lithium Foil Market Manufacturers Analysis and Industry Insights 2018-2025
Recent Comments