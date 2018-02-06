The report on Wood Vinegar Market by segments by pyrolysis method (intermediate pyrolysis, fast pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis), by application(food, medicinal, and consumer products, animal feed, and others ) including industrial source for production of acetic acid and other trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Wood Vinegar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and 7.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The wood vinegar market is segmented on the basis of pyrolysis method, application, and region. The segmentation on the basis of Pyrolysis Method covers Intermediate pyrolysis, Fast pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. On the basis of Application the market is segmented as Food, medicinal, and consumer products, Animal feed, Agriculture, and Others (including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment.

Company Profiles

Verdi Life

Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd.

Penta Manufacturer

Doi & Co., Ltd

Nettenergy Bv

Tagrow Co., Ltd.

Byron Biochar

New Life Agro

ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

Key topics covered:

Report Overview Executive Summary Wood Vinegar Market Overview Global Wood Vinegar Market by Pyrolysis Method Global Wood Vinegar Market by Application Global Wood Vinegar Market by Region Company Profiles

