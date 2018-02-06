January 31, 2018 Provo, Utah, US: Many enthusiastic investors, traders, and entrepreneurs looking for secure avenues for investing their hard-earned money and enhance their asset base are eager to start trading in/with crypto currencies. A good number of merchants and dealers have already gathered extensive experience by hopping onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon that still remains mystical and nebulous to many. It becomes somewhat easier to comprehend the apparently complex world of cryptocurrencies if one regards this new age currency simply as a legal tender, like the greenback which is endorsed by the US government. Just as someone transacts using dollars for meeting various expenses and making payments, one can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum (a few crypto currencies) for the same purposes. An individual can also convert his or her dollars, pounds, and Euros into Litecoins or Bitcoins. For exchanging one cryptocurrency with another or even traditional currency, subscribing to a trading platform or exchange like Trusty Hour is a must.

TrustyHour Ltd is a certified crypto currency trading site where traders and investors can purchase, sell, and/or swap one type of cryptocurrency with another or even with the conventional US dollar or GBP pound. Now, there are lots of people who might be skeptical about trading on this specific cryptocurrency site or any other website for that matter and for good reasons. In the past couple of years, news reports about the failure and bankruptcy of several such exchanged have unnerved and scared off potential investors. Since there are many websites that allow people to transact with crypto currencies on their trading platforms, touting themselves as above board, it indeed becomes an onerous task to finding out the one exchange that is really secure.

As far as trustyhour.com is concerned, trading on this site is not only completely safe but worthwhile as well. There are enough practical reasons for the typical trader wishing to deal with crypto currencies to trust trustyhour.com. The founders and promoters of the portal would like to inform past and present investors that its site is safeguarded by CloudFlare, a world leader when it comes to offering failsafe protection from ‘distributed denial of service’ (DDoS) attacks by cybercriminals and unethical hackers. Then again, registering with the site is free and the registration process is simple. One can start trading by investing a paltry US$10. The trader can choose an exchange of their choice like ‘Changer’, ‘Goldux’, Okcoin, and ‘CoinBase’. ‘Withdrawal hourly’ facility is the USP of this site.

Immediate pay is automatically arranged each and every hour. So, chances of missing payouts simply does not arise on payout days, and in the rarest of rare cases, if one does not receive payout 48 hours post investment, the investor can always get in touch with customer support.

