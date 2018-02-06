Summary

This report studies the Thermoplastics Resin market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Thermoplastics Resin market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Thermoplastics Resin.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Thermoplastics Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Braskem S.A.

Keltic Petrochemicals Inc.

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Aep Industries, Inc.

American Excelsior Company

American Packaging Corporation

Basf Corporation

Alpla-Werke Alwinlehner Gbmh & Co. KG

Borealis AG

Chemson Group

Constantia Packaging AG

Limburgse Vinyl Maatschappij (LVM)

Solvay S.A.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

ABS

DAP

PC

PE

PET

PPO

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Electronic Components

Construction Materials

Data Storage Devices

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents –

2018-2025 Thermoplastics Resin Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Thermoplastics Resin Market Overview

2.1 Thermoplastics Resin Product Overview

2.2 Thermoplastics Resin Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 ABS

2.2.2 DAP

2.2.3 PC

2.2.4 PE

2.2.5 PET

2.2.6 PPO

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Global Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Thermoplastics Resin Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Thermoplastics Resin Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Thermoplastics Resin Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Thermoplastics Resin Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Thermoplastics Resin Application/End Users

3.1 Thermoplastics Resin Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Electronic Components

3.1.2 Construction Materials

3.1.3 Data Storage Devices

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Thermoplastics Resin Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Thermoplastics Resin Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

…

