Rockville, Maryland ( webnewswire ) February 6, 2018 – Choose Comfort Home, a Rockville, MD in home care agency, goes into detail on the difference between ADLs and IADLs, in their most recent blog. While they may sound similar, they are different in their own way, though not many people realize that as they share nearly all of the same words and letters. The Rockville in home care agency wants to make it known what the two of those terms mean and how the definition is different from each other, allowing you to choose which one you are in need of and thus get the proper in home care your loved one deserves.

Activities of daily living, or ADLs, is the basic task of caring for one’s needs. This includes eating, personal hygiene, dressing, toileting and continence, moving around, housekeeping, taking medication, and other errands the elder needs to do. Sometimes elders are unable to perform these simple tasks in their daily lives, so they require assistance from in home care people to continue living life as they want. The level of in home care required varies from person to person. Some are entirely dependent on their caretaker while other just need a little help with these ADLs. It all depends and the Rockville in comfort home care agency works to help people with their ADLs.

Instrumental activities of daily living, or IADLs, on the other hand are more complex than ADLs. While they include ADLs, IADLs have other tasks not listed under ADLs. They include companionship, mental support, transportation, shopping, preparing meals, managing households, managing finances, communicating with others, and managing medication. Choose Comfort Home also does these activities if elders are unable to do them, especially if they don’t have family members to care for them in their time of need. While more complex, they are fairly similar to ADLs and should be treated with care.

Choose Comfort Home, a Rockville in home care agency, was founded in Rockville, Maryland in 1999. As a in home care agency, Choose Comfort Home is dedicated to the elderly that are unable to care for themselves. They make sure treat those in need of care right by assisting them with ADLs and IADLs. These activities and more allow the elder to live a comfortable life for the remainder of their years for more information, visit https://www.choosecomforthome.com/ or call 301-984-7681. You can also visit them in 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201 Rockville, MD 20852.

