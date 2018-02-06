Market Highlights

The market of surge arresters in mainly being driven due to the altering existence of the employed inhabitants, and the growing disposable income, which is generating a need for automated electronic products to lessen their domestic works. This in return is generating a demand for safeguarding these devices from huge voltage fluctuations. This need is boosting the growth for Surge Arresters Market. Furthermore, the growing awareness for need of renewable energy sources is also acting as a driver for the market. However, the introduction of electronic devices is also increasing the maintenance costs associated to electrical damages of the devices such as short circuit. Also, the installation of surge arresters involves high cost which is hindering the market from growth. In addition, the type of surge arresters vary from one device to another depending on the voltage ranges. These factors are restraining the growth of surge arresters. Surge Arrester Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of more than 5.5% during the period 2015 to 2023

Globally, there is an increase in the need for communication systems, servers and datacenters due to the industrial initiative to facilitate data capture, remote maintenance and remote diagnostics. This initiative is largely being applied to electrical and automobile sectors. To protect the critical equipment that are being used in datacenters and communication systems facilities, there is an increasing need for the protection systems equipment. Additionally, installations of high end electronic equipment, increased use of personal computers and air-conditioning systems in the developing & developed economies, are driving the market growth for surge arrester. Also, a global increase in the use of alternative energy systems is also expected to the drive the market.

Key Players

The key players of global surge arrester market are

Siemens AG (Germany),

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland),

Littelfuse, Inc. (U.S.),

ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

General Electric (U.S.),

(U.S),

HAKEL spol. S r. o (Czech),

Legrand S.A. (France),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Emerson Electric (U.S).

Industrial application is expected to hold the largest share in surge arrester market.

The report has been analyzed based on applications, voltage and regions. The industrial application segment is expected to witness a substantial growth because of the growing alternative energy system implementation around the world. The increase in the investment on digitally transforming the electrical, auto and manufacturing industries for achieving high production efficiency, is driving the market for surge arrester. Also urbanized infrastructure programs demanding protection of dwellings from voltage surge due to lightning strikes, is further expected to drive the market for surge arrester.

