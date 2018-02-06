About The Event

StyleCracker Night Market Presented by Lingerie Shop.

Looking to discover the coolest fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands? The StyleCracker Night Market presented by Lingerie Shop offers an eclectic mix of talent curated from across the country! Shop the latest trends and update your wardrobe with unique, affordable buys, handpicked by celebrity stylists. From apparel to accessories, home décor to stationery products, we have it all, all under one roof. What’s more? Book a stylist at the event and get an instant make-over, absolutely free!

Apart from the fabulous shopping, indulge in eats and treats curated by Bombay Fusion Food Festival, participate in exciting workshops and dance your way into the weekend with live entertainment, DJ’s and lots more!

P.S Watch out for exciting giveaways, contests and prezzies, all weekend long!

USP’s for the SC Night Market Mumbai:

Personal Shoppers

Midnight Shopping

Unique Brands and Designers

Fashion Curated by Celebrity Stylists

Art Corner

Live Entertainment

Exciting Workshops

Over 100 Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty Brands and Designer

Don’t forget to RSVP here, FREE ENTRY

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/526160054409561/

Date: Sat 10th & Sun 11th February 2018

Venue: Second Enclosure| Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Timings: 2 pm to midnight