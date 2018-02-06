The student information system (SIS) market has been growingat a steady pace owing to increase in the application of analytics in theeducational sector. It is popular among administrators and educators to gainaccessibility of data to evaluate the performance of students based on the goaland mission of the institutions. Institutions are generating huge amounts ofdata such as application data, personal data, financial data, facilities andestates data, and admission data. The data sets are applied as a tactical assetby organizations as it helps in business decision making and operationalbusiness and planning. The data helps in formulating policies and correctivemeasures to enhance student take liable on their possessions as well asretention of students. SIS turns as a data source which helps to collect anddeliver raw data sets which needs to be analyzed. Increasing demand forcollaborative visualization of data and presentation of procedures to learn andadjust to the pattern and needs of users is expected to drive the studentinformation system market over the forecast period.

The student information system market has been segmented onthe basis of end user and deployment method. By end-user, the market has beensegregated as K-12 SIS and higher education SIS. Higher education SIS was themost dominant segment in 2015 and is expected to remain so over the forecastperiod. Growth in the number of universities, acquiring educational hardwaresuch as projectors, tablets, interactive whiteboards, swapping to digitizedcontent, implementing social learning and gamification is driving the studentinformation system globally. Political developments and regionaleducation which impacts the enrollment of students is expected to validate thedisposition of student information system over the forecast period. Bydeployment method, the student information system market has been bifurcatedinto cloud and on-premise. On-premise segment is expected to dominate thestudent information system market over the forecast period. Strong foothold ofon-premise deployment in Europe and North America is one of the key factorsdriving this segment.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18992

By geography, the student information system market issegmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, andMiddle-East & Africa. North America accounted for major market share in2015 and is estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rise inpreference toward software solution deployment to help students and schoolmanagements is a major driving factor in this region. The U.S is one ofthe large markets for student information system in North America. Europe has asizeable share in the global student information system market due to theincreasing popularity of school related events through connected platforms.Germany and the U.K. accounted for majority of the market share of the studentinformation system market in this region. Asia Pacific is one of the fastgrowing regions for student information system and is anticipated to remain soover the forecast period, with China accounting for one of the large markets.Middle East & Africa has a rising market share in the student informationsystem market. Brazil is the most dominant segment in Latin America in thestudent information system market.

The demand for student information system from highereducation and K-12 schools is rising at a rapid pace globally. Globalmanufacturers are designing and developing software to fulfill the varieddemand of customers. The important players in the student information systemmarket are Jenzabar, Unit4, Ellucian, and Skyward. The other key vendors in thestudent information system market are Campus Management, Anubavam, Focus SchoolSoftware, Illuminate Education, ComSpec International, Workday, SAP, ITGAmerica, Foradian Technologies, and Tribal Group among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.