Market Scenario:

Specialty foods are made in small quantities and used high quality ingredients in order to provide high value items. Specialty snacks are made with different types of rich ingredients. These snacks offer significant vitamins, low saturated fat & low sodium content and include nuts & seeds, low fat dairy products, and lean cheese and many more.

The global Specialty snacks market is anticipated to be driven by the per capita disposable income coupled with the changing lifestyles of the consumer in developed as well as in developing economies over the last few years. Due to the increasing disposable income of the consumers and they are ready to pay extra price in order to acquire the premium quality products. The growing health and wellness awareness among the consumers is also anticipated to be one of the significant factors of the rising growth of specialty snacks market during the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the specialty snacks market followed by North America

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023

Segments:

Specialty snacks market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of chips & crisp, nuts & seed snack, snack bars, bakery snacks, popped snacks, and others. Among the product type, chips & crisp accounts to more than one third of the in the global specialty snacks market. Specialty snacks market has been segmented on the basis of ingredients which comprises of grains, cereals, fruits & vegetables, edible nuts & seed, and others. Specialty snacks market has been segmented on the basis of functionality which comprises of organic, gluten free, fortified, and other products. Specialty snacks market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of store based and non-store based. Store based comprises of supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, and others. Specialty snacks market has been segmented on the basis of packaging namely pouches, boxes, cans, cartons, and others.

Study Objectives of Specialty snacks Market:

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by product type, ingredients, functionality, packaging, distribution channel, and region

To analyse key driving forces influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with the current government regulatory requirements

Regional Analysis:

The Global Specialty Snacks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. This is attributed by the increasing awareness of the healthy food habits and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Also, various new and innovative snack products are launched by the key manufacturers in the European countries which is anticipated to intensify the sales of specialty snacks market in the upcoming decade. North America region is estimated to account healthy market proportion during the review period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Specialty Snacks Market are Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Diamond Foods, LLC (U.S.), Calbee, Inc. (Japan), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers, Inc. (U.S.)