The report on Soy Extracts Market by applications(animal nutrition, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), by ingredients (carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose), by types(flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Global soy extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Soy extracts are medicinal as well as nutritional ingredients derived from soya beans. Soy extracts contain isoflavons that exhibit phytoestrogen properties and it is ideal for treating medical conditions involving extreme estrogen hormone imbalance. A research study has found out that soy extracts inhibits the growth of estrogen independent breast cancer tumors better than Genistein. Soy extracts find applications in treatments for cancer prevention, high cholesterol levels in body, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and some other medical conditions. Due its properties that help in protection of skin and anti—ageing process, soy extracts find applications in various cosmetic and skincare products. Moreover, they find applications in protein supplements, functional foods & beverages and other pharmaceutical products. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of soy extracts products among public is expected aid the growth of soy extracts market globally.

Market Insights

Approval for new soy extract products based on research and development gives the impetus to global soy extracts market. Major players in the global soy extracts market such as Alfro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, and Natrol LLC among others have invested heavily for new product development and they are expected to benefit from new products. North America dominates the global soy extracts market due to the increase in cultivation in the U.S. which is the largest soybeans producer in the world. Europe, Asia and Latin American soy extracts markets are expected to grow significantly due to the increased production of soybeans and demand for pharmaceutical, functional food and beverages and personal care products based on soybean extracts.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Soy Extracts market. Moreover, the global Soya Extracts market is segmented by applications, by ingredients and by types. The global soy extracts market by applications covers Animal Nutrition, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, and others. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented as Activated Carbon, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Ethylcellulose, Methylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Phosphorous Chemicals, Succinic Acids and others. Based on extracts type, the market is segmented as Flavonoids, Phytochemicals, Phytosterols, Polyphenols, Stanol & Sterol Esters and some others.

Company profiles

Alpro

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Beiersdorf Australia Limited

Hebei Bonherb

Natrol LLC

Novaforme

Layn

Life Extension

3W Botanical Extract

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

WhiteWave Services Inc

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Soy Extracts Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Soy Extracts Market Analysis, By Applications (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Soy Extracts market analysis, by Ingredients (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Soy Extracts market analysis, by Extracts Type (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Soy Extracts Additives market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

