Shank’s Argo offers an alternative emergency response solution with the Avenger 8×8, an all-terrain vehicle that can carry almost a ton of cargo and can drive through water.

[CHAMBERSBURG, 02/06/2018] — The US has been experiencing an increase in forest fires due to rapid climate changes, forest fire mismanagement, and urbanization. National and local fire managers are looking at alternative response strategies like the Avenger 8×8 from Shank’s Argo, to mitigate wildfire impact, take advantage of financial and resource investments, and increase fire success rates.

Forest Fires in America by the Numbers

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US was met with a spate of forest fires along with other natural disasters. For example, NASA’s Terra satellite detected dozens of wildfires on August 27, 2017, alone. This was the same day Hurricane Harvey hit the southern states.

In Oregon, the Whitewater and Jones fires in July and August 2017 both started from lightning strikes. Dry, hot, and windy conditions in the areas intensified the fires and spread them to nearby areas. As of 2017, there have been 12 wildfires that hit the Payette National Forest in Idaho. The largest fire affected 29,036 acres of land and flora. The Payette National Forest is expected to experience more forest fires as temperatures rise in the area, NASA added.

Statistics from the National Interagency Fire Center suggests that the total number of acres burned by forest fires in 2017 were nearly record-breaking. With 9,781,062 acres in total, the 2017 record was 49% higher than the average over the last 10 years.

Versatile, All-Terrain Fire Response

Shank’s, a leading supplier of outdoor power equipment in Pennsylvania, offers the Avenger 8×8 Responder. It is an Argo XTV that can float over various surfaces and even drive through water. The vehicle can carry up to 950 pounds on land and 800 pounds of water. With an amphibious trailer, it can tow up to 1,800 pounds.

With these features, it is suitable for emergencies such as wildfire or tornado rescues and can be tailored to do other functions.

About Shank’s Argo

Shank’s Argo has been providing outdoor power equipment to the Cumberland Valley area of South Central Pennsylvania since 1984. Today, Shank’s is an expert in Argo eXtreme Terrain Vehicles for hunting, prospecting, and fire and emergency response.

To learn more about the company and their products, visit http://www.shanksargo.com.