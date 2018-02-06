Market Synopsis of Renewable Chemicals Market

Global Renewable Chemicals Market has seen a prospective growth in the past few years. The several factors which are driving the global market could be considered as abundant & low-cost feedstock, technological innovations, consumer’ acceptance for eco-friendly products, government support, growing popularity, and boost for rural economy.

Key Findings:

Bioethanol forms 95% of Renewable Chemicals Market.

Polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are the major Biopolymers in the market.

Bio-based Succinic Acid and iso-butanol hold the highest growth potential.

The major factors accelerating the growth of Renewable Chemicals are the availability of low cost feedstock and the increasing awareness about eco-friendly products.

Performance and cost competitiveness with traditional fuels form the major restraining factors for the Renewable Chemicals.

Segmentation:

MRFR has segmented the Global Renewable Chemicals Market into types and applications. On the basis of types, the global market is segmented into alcohols, organic acids, ketones, platform chemicals, polymers and others, whereas the application segment is divided into industrial, transportation, food packaging & beverage bottling, bio-medical, fertilizers, agriculture, textiles, environment, housing, recreation and health & hygiene.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1047

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 15, 2017– BioAmber Inc. introduced a new pharmaceutical grade product called BIO-SA™. This new grade of material provides a USP/NF and FCC Grade of bio-succinic acid manufactured under the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) good manufacturing practices (GMP) for food and Excipients. These standards are used by regulatory agencies and manufacturers to ensure products are of the appropriate identity, strength, quality, purity and consistency and renewability. Therefore, achieving this new benchmark is a significant development which assured that BioAmber’s facility adheres to the rigorous quality control standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

October 19, 2017– The Renewable Chemicals Act of 2017, introduced in the House in June 2017 by Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ). This Senate bill is companion legislation, which if enacted would create a targeted, short-term tax credit for production of qualifying Renewable Chemicals from biomass or investment in production facilities. In long term this tax credit would be evaluated on the basis of job creation, innovation, environmental benefits, commercial viability and contribution to U.S. energy independence. This development is the start of new era of government policies supporting the efforts of manufacturer’s move in favor of environmental protection.

28 November 2017– Emery Oleochemicals introduced a new product, through its Eco-Friendly Polyols platform, called EMEROX®. The product has high renewable content and superior performance property. This product possess all the structural design freedom of a petrochemical-based polyol. This is going add a new chapter of technological advancement in the global renewable chemicals market.

November 9, 2017– Braskem has partnered with RPC M&H Plastics to create “green” polyethylene (PE) packaging for Bulldog Skincare for Men’s line of skincare. Braskem is a Brazil based thermoplastics resin producer which has been entering into a series of new partnerships to make bio-based packaging. This development is significant for the packaging industry which is being hampered by stringent regulatory measures restricting use of harmful synthetic material especially in food, pharmaceuticals and personal care product packaging.

8 November 2017- Stora Enso, one of the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper is investing USD 108.79 million to grow in the field of renewable materials and to increase competitiveness in consumer board and biomaterials. This move by Stora Enso is anticipated to substitute use of fossil-based alternatives in longer run.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/renewable-chemicals-market-1047

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com