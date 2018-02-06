Travelling abroad can be quite a hassle. You may have problems with adjusting to the climate, the culture, and even the language. Thanks to Corporate Travel Portal like Roomsxpert that offers best hotel offers for B2B, you at least won’t have to go hunting for accommodation! With Roomsxpert being a trusted B2B travel website, booking a hotel should be the least of your concerns. But what about the annoying jet lag?

Here are a few reliable and tested ways to cure a jet lag:

Sun bathe (or a bright light)

Light is one of the most influential factors while determining your sleeping and waking patterns. Thus, if you wish to sync your body’s sleeping schedules to a new country’s time zone, then you can do so by exposing yourself to bright light. There are some light boxes available in markets that are portable and you can carry it in your travels. Even natural and outdoor sunshine is potent enough to reschedule your circadian clock.

Melatonin pills

While there may be many over the counter drugs that claim to re-energize you and boost your energy, not all can do it as effectively as those that contain melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycle. Hence, you can easily realign your system to the local time. Depending on the direction in which you are travelling, you may have to take a certain dosage that will shift your entire sleep phase.

Empty stomach

As comedians usually say, what’s with the airline food anyway? This could be a quick and easy way to get rid of jet lag. Travelling on an empty stomach and then eating food at the local time resets your circadian rhythm. Thus, being hungry and eating according to the new time zone automatically fixes your entire schedule. Nevertheless, staying hydrated is essential to avoid a serious case of jet lag.

Keep calm, stay happy

Little stresses can trigger and make jet lag worse. Spend time listening to music and watching movies instead of fretting over these little things.

Sleep, Recover, Repeat

It is important to catch up on all the sleep that you may have missed out on while jumping time zones. If you are unable to have a long deep slumber, you may take short naps totaling to your usual sleep hours.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12690602-reliable-ways-to-cure-jet-lag.html