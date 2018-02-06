Quantum Computing Global Market – Overview

Quantum computing market is growing at a faster pace. As it is recognized as a computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory, which explains the nature and behaviour of energy and matter on the quantum level. A Quantum computer follows the laws of quantum physics through which it can gain enormous power, have the ability to be in multiple states and perform tasks using all possible permutations simultaneously. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Quantum Computing is increasing and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The major growth driver for the Quantum Computing Market is the increasing implementation of machine learning by quantum computers in order to recognize objects by detecting recurring patterns. It has been observed that over the recent past several research institutes along with scientists are carrying out research programs to truly understand the practical capacity of quantum computers.

Quantum computing have applications in cryptography, it helps in simulating complex systems, assist in the development of new materials and drugs and others. The development of quantum computing have significance in machine learning as well as in the development of artificial intelligence. Quantum computing have applications in cyber security, thereby make the internet much more secure.

Key Players:

D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Anyon Systems Inc. (Canada), Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (U.K.), QC Ware, Corp. (U.S.), Rigetti Computing (U.S.), QxBranch (U.S.) some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Quantum Computing Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2583

Industry News

November 13, 2017 – D-Wave Systems Inc., a major player in quantum computing systems and software. Announced major upgrades coming to the D-Wave 2000Q™ quantum computer in the first quarter of 2018. Two of the most powerful new capabilities are reverse annealing and virtual graphs. These features enable significant performance improvements over the current D-Wave 2000Q system by giving users increased control of the quantum processing unit (QPU).

January 19, 2017 – Nordic Quantum Computing Group (NQCG) announced a new platform to locate, asses and translate business, legal and science data into actionable business intelligence. The new platform will have initial use from Lockheed Martin, a leading aerospace and defence company. The platform leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques to inform business development and investment decisions.

October 10, 2017 – In 2015, Intel established a collaborative relationship with QuTech to accelerate advancements in quantum computing. The collaboration spans the entire quantum system — or “stack” — from qubit devices to the hardware and software architecture required to control these devices as well as quantum applications. All of these elements are essential to advancing quantum computing from research to reality.

Quantum Computing Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of quantum computing appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/quantum-computing-market-2583

Quantum Computing Global Market – Segmentation

The Quantum Computing Market can be classified into 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Application: Comprises optimization, machine learning, simulation

Segmentation by Vertical: Comprises BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, transportation, government, aerospace & defence and others.

Segmentation by Components: Comprises Hardware, Software and Services

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Quantum Computing Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global quantum computing market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022 due to factors such as usage of machine learning by quantum computers in end-user segment such as government agencies and aerospace & defence. The study indicates that Europe has the second biggest market share in the Quantum Computing market. Asia Pacific Quantum Computing market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as wide adoption of quantum computers by BFSI sector. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others are making use of quantum computers for optimization of tasks due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in Quantum Computing market by the forecast period.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com