Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, portable electronics market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the portable electronics market is the increasing adoption of digitization and the growing technological advancements have revolutionized the consumer electronics market.

As compared to other regions, the Portable Electronics Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of portable electronics market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like Apple and Dell in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of portable electronics market. Growing adoption of innovative technologies in consumer electronics market is one major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market in the region. Growing demand for innovations and increasing adoption of technological advancements are other factors driving the growth of portable electronics market in the region.

In the global portable electronics market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, portable electronics market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for mobile devices and growing need for digitization in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owning to the presence of key players like Samsung Electronics and Toshiba Corporation in the region. Samsung Electronics has been investing highly in research and development to keep up with the pace of technological changes.

The Portable Electronics Market is growing rapidly over 8.87% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 779.97 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Portable Electronics Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Consumers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Key Players

The prominent players in portable electronics market are – Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Kodak Company ((U.S.), Palm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Portable electronics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Product

Mobile Handsets

Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

Notebook/Laptop

Media Players

Gaming Consoles

Digital Camera

Navigation Systems

Power Banks

Flash Drives

Healthcare devices

Others

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Medical

Others

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of portable electronics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in portable electronics market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices in that region.

