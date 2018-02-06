The latest report on Paper and Pulp Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Paper and Pulp Market by source (Wood Based, Agricultural Waste, Recycled Paper, Hay, grass and other cellulosic material), Products (Fine Paper, Coarse Paper, Paperboards and Packaging material, Specialty Paper, and Others) , process(Mechanical, Chemiothermalmechanical, Recycled Pulping) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Paper and Pulp such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The pulp is defined as the lignocellulosic fibrous material that is prepared by chemically or mechanically separating the cellulose fibers from wood, waste paper or agricultural by-products. In the value chain of paper or paperboard manufacturing paper pulp can be independently produced and sold to paper manufacturer or there are manufacturing units which are integrated and final products is paper taking wood chips, agricultural by products or waste paper as feedstock. Current market is defined for pulp and paper both considering equal volume being transformed into paper.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global paper pulp market by source, application, process and region.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/146

Companies Covered:

Amcor Limited

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith PLC

International Paper Company

ITC Limited

Metsa Group

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Packaging Corp. of America

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Make an Enquiry @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/146

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Agrochemicals Market Overview Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Source (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by End Products (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Process (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017– 2023 Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/paper_pulp_market