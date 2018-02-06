For these teenagers, there is even more pressure than usual to do well, as the NSW Government has introduced new benchmarks in reading, writing and math’s. Year 9 students will be the first that will have to reach these standards before they can get their HSC in three years’ time. NAPLAN tests are the first opportunity for students to meet the targets by achieving a Band 8. We want to be able to ensure students have those capabilities and give assurance to parents, employers and tertiary educators that anyone that has an HSC has basic fundamentals in literacy and numeracy. Students need to demonstrate a minimum standard of literacy and numeracy to be eligible for the HSC. Students can demonstrate they have met the standard by achieving a pass in online reading, writing and numeracy tests.

