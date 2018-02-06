Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Surgical Equipment Market Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. According to the study the global market size of Surgical Equipment in 2016 was worth USD 9.82 billion and it is projected to reach to USD 15.34 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period of 2016 to 2023.

A majority of the growth in the global surgical equipment market is projected to come from North America region, owing to rising healthcare expenditure per capita in the U.S., moreover, high quality healthcare infrastructure in the region is likely to support the growth in this market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is one of the most lucrative regions owning to rapid growth in this market, further, growing healthcare facilities in the leading markets of India and China are likely to augment the market size of surgical equipment in the region.

Among the product types, the surgical sutures and staples segment has accounted for the largest market size in 2015 and 2016, and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years. Electrosurgical equipment are anticipated to be a key trend with significant growth in this product segment in the next 6 years. Among the applications, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Surgeries segment accounted for the largest market share in the world surgical equipment owing high birth rate in the emerging markets and growing incidences of reproductive organ disorders in women worldwide. The report identified that the large companies engaged in this market focus on research and development and mergers and acquisitions as key strategies to expand into world market. The key players profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd., KLS Martin (KLS) Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Medtronic PLC.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Surgical Equipment Market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Surgical Equipment Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Surgical Equipment Market over the period of 2017 to 2023.The competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players.

